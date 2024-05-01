Forum: Why is it faster to order something on Amazon than locally?

I often shop online across many platforms locally and internationally. I have noticed that door-to-door delivery for overseas orders is impressively quick compared with the door-to-door delivery for local online orders.

I recently made two orders for a water bottle on April 27 – one from Amazon shipped from the US, and the other with a local seller on the Shopee platform.

On April 29, I received my package from Amazon on my doorstep whereas the Shopee seller was preparing to ship my order, expected to arrive by May 3.

Both orders had free shipping.

I have also shopped on Taobao and noticed that my orders are dispatched on the same day, reaching the port city ready for shipment within 24 hours. This shows how efficient the delivery services are in China, considering that it is a large country.

Sometimes it even takes up to a week for items to be delivered in Singapore. I’m not sure if this applies across the board.

Singapore is well known worldwide for being efficient. But are we really that efficient?

Diana Tan Siew Ying