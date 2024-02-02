Forum: Why do cinema tickets bought online cost more?

Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative to become a digitalised economy has increased efficiency and improved our lives. But there is room for further improvement.

For one thing, I do not understand why there is an administrative fee for movie tickets bought online. When I was in China a few years ago, I was told to buy my movie ticket online because it would be cheaper.

Movie tickets bought online here are more expensive than those from the box office. Shouldn’t online tickets be cheaper, as cinemas get to save on manpower costs?

Tay Tze Siong

