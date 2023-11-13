Forum: Why can’t son take over his brother’s almost-new food delivery gear?

To sign up as a Grab delivery partner, you have to buy a set of gear priced at $72, comprising a backpack, a bag for halal items, and two shirts.

My elder son stopped delivering for Grab after a couple of months because of other commitments, and has a relatively new and identical set of delivery gear at home.

My younger son, who wanted to sign up, asked to be exempted from having to buy the new gear.

However, despite several appeals, he was told the company “strictly does not permit the reuse of delivery gear under any circumstance”.

When pressed, it said this is needed to maintain hygiene standards. This is inexplicable. Should my elder son decide to take up delivery services again, his gear would be considered good to use.

The same set, however, is deemed “unsafe” for my younger son as a new applicant to reuse.

When I inquired what I should do with the “used” set of bags and shirts, the answer was to throw them away and buy a new set for my younger son to complete the onboarding process.

Small things can make a difference. This well-worn phrase is true when it comes to our sustainability efforts too.

Meanwhile, I need to figure out how to fit the sizeable backpack into the waste bin.

Lek Lee Eng