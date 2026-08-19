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Forum: Where residents’ safety is concerned, there should be no boundaries

The news that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will replace slippery pedestrian crossing tiles over the next four years is a welcome safety intervention.

However, it is troubling that this safety initiative stops at the invisible boundaries separating LTA paths from Housing Board estates, which are maintained by town councils.

To the average citizen, Singapore is a single, unified country under one government. When residents step out of their homes, they do not see, nor should they be expected to navigate, the complex jurisdictional handovers between statutory boards.

A slippery yellow tile poses the same hazard of fractured ankle or head injury, whether it is on an LTA-managed signalised crossing or an HDB drop-off point.

This current impasse carries strong, disappointing echoes of the famous “fishball stick” incident from the 2010s, where several public agencies disagreed over who was responsible for clearing a single piece of litter based on map boundaries.

While the Municipal Services Office was created to bridge these cracks, the current tile issue shows that the underlying mindset of operating in distinct organisational silos may still exist.

It shouldn’t require separate public outcries or localised accidents for different entities to adopt the same high safety standards.

If we pride ourselves on first-class, efficient governance, our statutory boards and town councils must move past this “two-country” model of public administration.

We need standard operating procedures to push out safety and maintenance policies system-wide, across all public infrastructure seamlessly.

Our administrative boundaries should remain internal blueprints, not hurdles that compromise the safety of our residents.

Ravindran Nair