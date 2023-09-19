Forum: When it comes to basic needs, stick to what is affordable

I refer to the report by researchers from Nanyang Technological University and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy that a family of four needs at least $6,693 a month to afford a basic standard of living (Report on adequate minimum incomes draws joint response from 3 ministries, Sept 16).

I agree that basic needs encompass “needs for belonging, respect, independence, security and social participation”. All these needs, once achieved, may allow us to attain a sense of self-worth.

There is a dollar value for basic needs, and there are different cost options to choose from to attain a basic standard of living.

A sense of belonging can be cultivated in all types of communities living in either HDB or private estates. For example, residents can join activities organised by residents’ committees which are generally free or cost a nominal fee.

A sense of security does not have to entail a compound with security guards.

There are many public facilities and amenities such as, for instance, Safra clubs for our social and recreational needs that cost a lot less than private clubs.

Our need for respect is not meaningful if we need the approval of others in our daily routine and lifestyle.

I believe that values such as frugality, self-respect, and resilience must form the basic needs of all Singaporeans.

When it comes to a basic standard of living, there are different packages to choose from. Some are more affordable than others. Only by living within our means, consuming what we can afford, socialising with friends who do not prejudge our value, can we attain a basic standard of living that we can be happy with and that gives us a sense of pride.

Foo Sing Kheng