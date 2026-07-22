Straitstimes.com header logo

Forum: When a name change can disrupt our sense of place

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The integrated community hub replacing Siglap South Community Centre appears set to be branded “Joo Chiat”, with those words displayed prominently across its facade in the artist’s impression (New community hub in Siglap to get running track, rooftop gym and jamming studio, July 18).

As a long-time Siglap resident, I find this potential renaming regrettable. While the latest electoral boundary changes place Siglap and Joo Chiat in the same ward, should shifting electoral boundaries redefine the formal identity of places? 

Place names are more than administrative labels. They accumulate layers of meaning over time and become embedded in the stories, memories and heritage of a neighbourhood.

While places naturally evolve in response to social, cultural, economic and political change, changing a place name or branding a building with one that does not reflect its location can weaken that sense of place and confuse visitors.

Siglap South CC itself reflects this history. Built in 1953 as the original Siglap CC, it was renamed after another community centre adopted the Siglap name. Renaming the replacement hub again risks further eroding the neighbourhood’s identity.

Teo Yee Chin

More on this topic
Forum: What readers are saying
See more on

Today's Letters

Singapore heritage

Electoral Boundaries Review Committee

Community centres and clubs

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.