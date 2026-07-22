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Forum: When a name change can disrupt our sense of place

The integrated community hub replacing Siglap South Community Centre appears set to be branded “Joo Chiat”, with those words displayed prominently across its facade in the artist’s impression (New community hub in Siglap to get running track, rooftop gym and jamming studio, July 18).

As a long-time Siglap resident, I find this potential renaming regrettable. While the latest electoral boundary changes place Siglap and Joo Chiat in the same ward, should shifting electoral boundaries redefine the formal identity of places?

Place names are more than administrative labels. They accumulate layers of meaning over time and become embedded in the stories, memories and heritage of a neighbourhood.

While places naturally evolve in response to social, cultural, economic and political change, changing a place name or branding a building with one that does not reflect its location can weaken that sense of place and confuse visitors.

Siglap South CC itself reflects this history. Built in 1953 as the original Siglap CC, it was renamed after another community centre adopted the Siglap name. Renaming the replacement hub again risks further eroding the neighbourhood’s identity.

Teo Yee Chin