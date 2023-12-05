Forum: Wheelchairs at Changi airport are rusty, small, uncomfortable

Being disabled, I require wheelchair assistance at airports, as most airports are huge and long walks are required.

In Istanbul, Turkey, wheelchairs are high-tech – an attendant stands on a small platform attached to the back of the wheelchair and “drives” me to the plane. In Japan, I am manually wheeled by attendants using luxuriously cushioned wheelchairs. In Jakarta, wheelchairs are large and comfortable.

But wheelchairs at Changi airport are in bad shape. They are rusty, small, uncomfortable and rickety metal chairs with tiny wheels attached, which make loud noises when in motion. I have used them at least 14 times since the days of the pandemic.

We are proud of our award-winning airport, but the needs of wheelchair-users seem neglected. Surely this is an area that can be improved upon.

Michael Loh Toon Seng