Forum: What matters when we’re dying is finding peace

I agree with the writer that being diagnosed with a terminal illness “has a way of sharpening one’s focus on what matters in life” (Words of wisdom from the dying, April 14).

I am a nurse at a government hospital. Some of my end-of-life patients are surrounded by loved ones at their bedside, while others have no visitors at all the whole time they are hospitalised.

My grandmother often reminds me that family is most important, and I agree with her. It is important to nurture close relationships with our loved ones. I love my family, and I am blessed that they love me back. I told my grandmother: “I will always hold your hand, just as you once held mine.”

For those with more complicated family relations, I hope they can be forgiving and let go of anger and resentment. Forgive others, not because they deserve forgiveness, but because you deserve peace. Death smiles at all of us; the best we can do is smile back. And at the end of our life, we will find peace.

Emily Yap Yong An