Forum: We can modify our me-first mindset by not rushing for every freebie

﻿I refer to Mr Ang Ah Lay’s letter “Suggestions to reverse me-first attitude not practical” (May 31) in response to senior columnist Chua Mui Hoong’s Opinion piece “PM Wong’s challenge: Reversing the me-first instincts of Singaporeans” (May 17).

I do not think Ms Chua’s suggestions are ineffectual or impractical. In fact, she wrote an excellent piece and made many suggestions that can be considered, although highlighting that it would take a lot to effect a habit change and inculcate a posture of looking out for others. But this should not be a deterrent. As Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”. Each of us can take that step to make the small personal decisions to create a better future for Singapore.

On a micro level, we could start modifying our “me-first” mindset and behaviour by focusing more on letting others have privileges instead of ourselves. For instance, we could stop jostling for free or subsidised services such as PayLah rebates to allow the less well-off a better chance of accessing them. Instead of gaming the system (be it in housing, healthcare, insurance or other matters) to maximise our own benefits, we could spare some thought for those for whom the schemes were originally designed to help.

Ms Chua accurately pointed out that the “every man for himself” mindset was quintessential of post-war Singapore, which was still very much a third-world country. But as our nation matures, we can afford to move to the next level where success is not measured merely in material terms.

As Ms Chua said in one of her articles, “we can afford to leave behind some habits bred in times of scarcity to embrace a culture of sufficiency” (Higher wages for tradespeople: Who pays the bill?, April 21, 2023). After all, life is not a zero-sum game and very often, shared joy is a double joy.

Karen Yip Lai Kham