Forum: Ways to cut waiting time for eye centre appointment

I refer to the letter “Nine-month wait to see eye specialist” (April 13) regarding the long waiting time for an appointment to see an eye specialist. The Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) has reassured the public that serious and urgent cases will be attended to without delay (Patients with urgent eye conditions fast-tracked for earlier appointments, April 22).

But it can be frustrating for patients with non-urgent cases to wait for so many months.

With an ageing population, there will be more patients with chronic age-related eye problems such as cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. Patients with such chronic age-related eye problems are followed up regularly and often indefinitely at eye clinics. If SNEC is busy taking care of such patients, it will have fewer appointment slots for new patients.

According to the Singapore Medical Council annual report 2022, the number of eye specialists increased by eight a year over the previous five years. It is unlikely that this increase can shorten the long wait list.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) can consider new measures to shorten the long waiting time. First, SNEC can organise postgraduate diploma courses in specialist eye care for family physicians. This will let family physicians manage stable chronic eye conditions and simple eye conditions. Patients with stable eye conditions, many of which could be age-related, can then be discharged from SNEC to accredited family physicians. This helps open up more appointment slots for new patients.

Second, MOH can have arrangements with private specialists to see patients with long waiting times. MOH can use the Community Health Assist Scheme system in which MOH arranges for patients to consult private specialists with government subsidies. This has helped lighten patient loads at polyclinics, and shortened waiting times.

The above measures are similar to the recently launched national mental health-GP partnership programme.

With an ageing population, we will continue to see more chronic age-related medical problems, and we need to continue to innovate to meet the rising demand.

Desmond Wai (Dr)