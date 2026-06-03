Forum: Vital that career bridges lead to meaningful jobs

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I welcome the recommendation in the Economic Strategy Review to introduce “career bridges” to help workers navigate disruption from artificial intelligence and automation (Workers in Singapore at risk of disruption could be offered ‘career bridges’ into other jobs, May 13).

As technology reshapes industries, helping workers transition into new occupations will become increasingly important. However, successful workforce transitions depend not only on the bridge itself, but also on what awaits workers on the other side.

Many mid-career Singaporeans are willing to reskill. Yet, their concerns often extend beyond training. They worry about whether employers will hire them, whether they will face age-related barriers, and whether they can sustain significant wage reductions while supporting their families.

These are not simply training challenges. They are labour market challenges.

Career bridges can reduce transition risk by helping workers acquire new skills. However, they may fall short if they do not also address what might be called “destination risk” – the uncertainty of securing meaningful employment after completing the transition.

To strengthen career bridges, three areas deserve attention.

First, support should begin before workers are displaced. Identifying occupations facing elevated disruption risks would allow workers to prepare and transition earlier, rather than after retrenchment occurs.

Second, training should be more closely linked to actual hiring demand. Programmes that incorporate employer commitments, apprenticeships and place-and-train arrangements can provide greater confidence that workers will secure jobs after completing training.

Third, outcomes should be measured not by course completions or certifications obtained, but by employment indicators such as placement rates, wage recovery and longer-term career progression.

Over time, career bridges could evolve into a broader national career transition system that integrates early risk identification, skills mapping, employer-led placement, income support and outcome measurement. Such an approach would provide workers with support across the entire transition journey, rather than focusing primarily on training alone.

Singapore’s workforce transformation efforts have been internationally recognised for their ambition and scale. The next step is to ensure that reskilling pathways translate into sustainable employment outcomes.

Ultimately, workers do not judge a programme by whether they completed the bridge. They judge it by whether they successfully arrived at a viable destination on the other side.

Ives Tay