Forum: Visitors getting too close to birds at new park

I refer to the article, “Fowl play: Cockatoos at new bird park caught tearing down signage and biting into wires” (May 25). I foresee that the actions of indisciplined human visitors at Bird Paradise will pose a bigger problem than the birds’ “destructive” behaviour.

I was impressed by the walk-through aviaries during my visit to the new park on May 22, and could see that no expense had been spared to make the experience comfortable.

But having more walk-through aviaries may stress the birds, which come into closer contact with visitors.

I had just stepped into an aviary when I saw a curassow near the entrance encircled by visitors eager to photograph it. The group of 10 to 12 people were less than a metre from the bird, which was backed against the wall with no room to move away. Some of the visitors waved and snapped their fingers at the bird to entice it to look at their mobile phones.

This went on for about a minute until a passing warden politely but firmly told them to move away from the bird.

Unlike the bird photography enthusiasts, who knew how to keep a safe distance and had the equipment to shoot from afar, these visitors showed no awareness of a bird’s comfort zone or its potential for striking if it feels threatened.

Visitor numbers are projected to rise during the June school holidays, increasing the chances of negative interactions.

It would be good for visitors to remember that the birds are still wild creatures, not pets tamed for the amusement of humans and their photo ops.

Estella Young