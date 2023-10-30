Forum: Vaping has morphed from a solution to nicotine addiction to becoming a gateway

What began as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) has evolved into the widespread practice of vaping seen today.

The initial aim of vaping was to serve as a means for people to gradually reduce their nicotine intake. To offer chain-smokers a more manageable way to decrease their nicotine consumption, and as a means of weaning them off, vapes were labelled with varying amounts of nicotine, from 5 per cent nicotine to “no nic”.

Vaping is becoming favoured over other NRT methods such as nicotine-infused chewing gum, lozenges, patches and nasal sprays. This is mainly due to it addressing the oral fixation that often accompanies smoking, characterised by a desire to engage with something in one’s mouth.

Unfortunately, vaping has inadvertently become not just a convenient option for minors but also a potential gateway to smoking. This outcome stands in stark contrast to its original NRT intent.

In my opinion, legalising consumption solely through medical prescriptions and reducing the range of flavours will help curb its abuse.

This, combined with rigorous consumer education, may restore vaping to its original purpose as a form of NRT, rather than the vice it is often seen as today.

Hiwase Parth, 20

Undergraduate