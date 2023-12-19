Forum: Vaccine hesitancy a serious public health concern

In my medical practice, I have encountered many patients who are hesitant about taking further vaccinations to protect themselves against the evolving subvariants of the virus causing Covid-19. There is the impression that since they have already received three or four vaccinations, they are “pretty safe” from the virus.

To dispel this notion as well as inaccurate news from various sources, it may be helpful for us to examine the medical and scientific facts.

An independent study conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health published in July showed that the benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in protecting against the Omicron variant outweigh the risks across all ages, sexes and comorbidity.

It also showed that the vaccines are effective in preventing symptomatic infection, hospitalisation, admission to the intensive care unit (ICU), death and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. The adverse risks are that about 4 per cent of people have anaphylaxis, myocarditis, or other side effects such as fever, headache and local reaction after vaccination.

Vaccination campaigns have achieved their goals of protecting people against infections, and reducing transmissions, severe diseases and even long Covid.

Keeping up to date with vaccination schedules is also important. Even for influenza, which is endemic, annual or six-monthly vaccination is recommended for healthcare staff and the vulnerable.

Let us recognise also that no vaccine is entirely free from side effects. But as I tell my patients, it is better to suffer some side effects for a week or so than to be hospitalised and sent to the ICU.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)