Forum: Using work as a form of therapy for persons with young onset dementia has shown increased well-being

We are glad Forum writer Paul Heng (Treat dementia as an aspect of living, not a disease, Nov 29) is aligned with the opinion of Apex Harmony Lodge. We endeavour to reframe dementia as a unique phase of life worth marking for persons with dementia (PWDs) and their families.

Employment is one way to bridge the gap between PWDs and the community through normalisation of life and community integration. We learn to appreciate their strengths and understand their struggles through first-hand interactions. It is a form of therapy that has shown increased well-being among persons with young onset dementia.

Employers can, therefore, do more to support PWDs in staying employed.

We recognise the importance of work and have introduced it as a form of therapy, Therapy Through Work, for PWDs since 2015. We work with partner companies to provide employment opportunities for PWDs.

In these job roles, we work with employers to modify the work environment and job tasks to match the PWDs’ cognitive and physical abilities, as Mr Heng mentioned.

With guidance from trained facilitators, PWDs are able to complete the given tasks very well, bringing out the best traits in them such as the embodiment of strong work ethic. Initial findings from a research study by Apex Harmony Lodge and the Institute of Mental Health show that the quality of life of persons with young onset dementia improved after participating in Therapy Through Work. Caregivers also noted improvements in their loved ones’ moods, socialisation skills and sleep patterns.

As a society, employers, caregivers, PWDs and those with early signs of dementia must recognise that dementia is not the end of the road.

Instead, there is much potential, and PWDs can still contribute meaningfully and live a normalised life with the right support from employers and caregivers.

With the rising worldwide prevalence of dementia, and how it is increasingly occurring at a younger age, there is no better time to take action than now.

Joel Chew Hsien Jin

Assistant Manager, Corporate Development and Community Engagement

Apex Harmony Lodge