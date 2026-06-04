Forum: Using AI in healthcare must be worth the time and cost

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T hree issues ought to be addressed before artificial intelligence can be widely implemented in healthcare in Singapore (AI in healthcare: Singapore has the tools. Now comes the hard part, June 1).

First, is the AI application sufficiently accurate, and does it require mandatory human vetting?

I have used AI scribes, intended to improve efficiency, that record and summarise patient consultations. The summaries are often inaccurate, requiring careful review and correction after each consultation. As a result, any time saved from not writing notes is offset by time spent verifying and editing the AI output, resulting in little or no net gain.

Second, do these systems adequately safeguard privacy and confidentiality?

It is unclear whether patients have given fully informed consent for their consultations – highly sensitive and confidential interactions – to be recorded, stored and processed by AI systems. Questions also remain about how such data is stored, who can access it, and whether it may be used beyond direct clinical care.

Third, what are the cost implications?

Each AI tool introduces licensing, integration, training and maintenance costs, which add to the overall costs of care. It is therefore necessary to ask whether patients, insurers and the Government are willing and able to bear these costs, and whether the benefits justify them.

Using AI in healthcare requires stricter scrutiny. Without clear evidence of accuracy, strong safeguards for privacy, and demonstrated cost-effectiveness, widespread adoption risks increasing complexity and cost rather than improving care.

Desmond Wai Chun Tao