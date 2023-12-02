Forum: Users must help keep coffee shop toilets clean

The standard of cleanliness of coffee shop toilets has not been taken seriously by operators and users, leading to the “persistent problem” of bad toilet hygiene in Singapore (Unfinished business: Toilets at hawker centres, coffee shops still too dirty, Nov 22).

I often meet my friends for meals at coffee shops in different areas. Most of these places have one thing in common –the men’s toilets are cramped and dirty, especially the toilet bowls.

My friends say they are used to this and have no expectations that it will change.

On a recent trip to Malaysia, I found that the public toilets at highway rest stops are much cleaner than the toilets in coffee shops and hawker centres in Singapore.

Coffee shop operators have a responsibility to keep toilets clean, but users must also do their part to maintain cleanliness.

Tay Boon Suat