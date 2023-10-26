Forum: Use noise experiential lab to educate students on sound pollution

I applaud the Municipal Services Office’s (MSO) initiative to come up with the noise experiential lab in a vacant HDB block in Tanglin Halt, “New lab will help visitors understand the impact of noise on fellow residents” (Sept 23).

The lab is open for booking by the public from Sept 23 to Dec 15. I wonder how the MSO will measure the effectiveness of the initiative and to what extent the lab fulfils the goals set.

I am a resident affected by noise from people jumping, screaming, shouting, and playing basketball and football.

Perhaps the lab could be used to encourage students to experience noise so that they will know how it affects others.

Children and teenagers are not only affected by noise, but are also responsible for creating it.

The MSO should work with the Ministry of Education to identify ways that primary and secondary schools and tertiary institutions could engage students in the lab.

The students could be taken to the lab during school holidays to learn how the noise they make affects their neighbours.

The lab could also be taken to schools as a mobile installation to remind students of the need for civic-mindedness and to teach them how to handle issues with neighbours over noise.

Toh Chin Leng