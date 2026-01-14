Forum: US action on Venezuela highlights vulnerability of small nations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I have followed the attention-grabbing news coverage of the United States’ seizure of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife and its aftermath with a mixture of deep unease and reluctant admiration.

Whatever the justifications the US may advance, this is an unmistakable display and use of overwhelming military strength against a weaker sovereign state.

It would be disingenuous not to acknowledge the US’ formidable military capabilities. Few nations possess the organisational capability to plan and execute such an audacious operation flawlessly.

This is also the second time the US has acted in a similar vein, after arresting Panama’s ruler Manuel Noriega in 1990. It indicates that future similar acts cannot be ruled out, and are even perhaps probable given the recent rhetoric from Washington regarding Greenland, Colombia and Iran.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of small nations with little leverage to fight against the rich and powerful ones. If the US can undertake such a mission seemingly with impunity, what is there to prevent other powerful nations from doing the same?

I suppose small, powerless nations have to be realistic and accept the law of the jungle in this ruthless world where every nation has to look out for its own survival, just like it’s every man for himself in most societal situations.

Ang Ah Lay