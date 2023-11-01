Forum: Urgent need to bring back physical token for bank transactions

The spike in malware scam cases in July and August compared with the first half of this year is alarming. Around 650 victims lost $10.6 million in these two months, compared with 750 victims losing $10 million in the earlier six months (Spike in malware scam victims in July and August, with $10.6m lost, Oct 15).

The case for bringing back physical tokens for bank transactions is compelling (Build in enough slack for digital solutions in case of failure, Oct 30). A physical token provides true two-factor authentication (2FA) as a separate device from the phone and a high level of old-fashioned protection we can all understand.

Technology is constantly evolving and the best software security today will be defeated by tomorrow’s hack. Proponents of Smart Nation initiatives need to recognise the limits of digitalisation. By all means, digitalise, but retain good security practices that work.

Not only do the anti-malware tools to be introduced in new banking apps and the proposed money-lock features create new issues for users, but they also do not plug the security gap like the good old physical token.

There is an urgent need to bring back the token, so as to restore trust in digital banking in the wake of escalating scam cases that may soon prove too heavy a burden for the police and society.

Margaret See