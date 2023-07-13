Forum: Update Lim Chong Yah’s economics textbook

I read with sadness the news of the death of Professor Lim Chong Yah (Prominent economist Lim Chong Yah dies, aged 91, July 8).

When I was studying A-level economics in junior college in the 1980s, a textbook written by him was the main source of guidance and clarity.

I suggest that an updated edition of this textbook be published, with prominent local economists contributing new background material.

This would allow the current generation of A-level students to be inspired by his academic rigour and legacy.

Colin Ong Tau Shien