Forum: Unsure if circuit breaker in flat meets requirement

All homes will be required to have a residual current circuit breaker (RCCB) installed by July 1, 2025, or face a fine (HDB and private homes must have a circuit breaker by July 1, 2025, May 13).

As I am unsure if the circuit breaker in my flat is an RCCB, I wrote to the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and my town council with a photo of my circuit breaker box. EMA has yet to reply to my query, while the assistant property manager from the town council sent a reply repeating what was said in the pamphlet that EMA had sent to households.

Considering the severity of the matter, it is frustrating that there seems to be no other avenue for assistance on this.

Many residents would not know what an RCCB looks like, especially if it is different from the one shown in the pamphlet. Are residents expected to hire an electrician just to check and confirm that the circuit breaker works? That would come at a cost.

While I am in favour of the installation of the RCCB to help prevent electrical faults, the programme’s roll-out could have been done much better.

Alan Kiat-Leng Lee