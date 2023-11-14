Forum: Unsightly litter all over playground after public holiday

I was shocked and disappointed to see the state of the Hougang Avenue 1 playground on Nov 13 morning, a day after a public holiday.

The park bins were overflowing with trash and containers with leftover food had been left overnight on the benches, attracting birds.

The amphitheatre area, stage and floor were littered with plastic waste and confetti. The exercise area was unfit for use as there was litter around the equipment.

Anyone who wishes to use these public open spaces can do so, but how do we ensure that our public parks are properly used by all and kept free from irresponsible littering?

Whoever the litterbugs were, please spare a thought for others.

Please treat public open spaces like your own home backyard.

Others want to use the spaces too and we all appreciate a clean and green park to go to each morning.

Alethea Chan