Forum: Unclear how SimplyGo is an upgrade from EZ-Link

It is heartening to see that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is actively seeking ways to enhance commuting experiences and making necessary trade-offs to ease its financial pressure (askST: Why can’t I see fares charged on card readers with SimplyGo?, Jan 13).

Under the SimplyGo system, commuters are notified of their travel fares through the SimplyGo app. Commuters can also keep track of past transactions and block transactions for a misplaced card.

However, these functions exist in the EZ-Link app also, raising questions about whether this transition from EZ-Link to SimplyGo can be called an upgrade.

Additionally, the inconvenience of relying on the app or ticketing machine to check travel fares and card balances instead of having them shown on the fare gates and card readers has made commuters unhappy.

As trivial as it may seem, the display of travel fares and card balances makes me aware straight away of any discrepancies in the amount deducted, and also lets me gauge my travel expenditure to plan my monthly budget.

As a relatively new system, SimplyGo should continue to evolve, with room for improvement in its programming and execution. LTA should consider how the removal of certain features can impact the travel experience of commuters.

While LTA explores alternative ways to meet the differing interests of commuters, we can also assist the less tech-savvy in transitioning and adapting to this new system.

Jamie Ang Yu Man, 18