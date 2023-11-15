Forum: Unable to register at nearby polyclinic under Healthier SG

I refer to the Forum letter “How do GPs’ fees factor under Healthier SG scheme?” (Nov 14).

I was invited to register for the Healthier SG programme recently. Polyclinics would be a logical choice for most residents because they are more affordable and also because residents like me do not have a family doctor we consult regularly.

To my surprise, Clementi Polyclinic in my housing estate was not available for registration but was blanked off as “full capacity”.

I am therefore forced to register with a nearby unfamiliar family clinic where the fees are likely to be higher.

Why is there a limit for registering with polyclinics under the Healthier SG programme as they are there mainly to serve the residents in the precinct?

It is more likely for family clinics, with their limited resources, to be unable to accept more registrants once their quota is filled.

I hope the Ministry of Health can look into this urgently.

Wan Chee Khoon

