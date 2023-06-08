Forum: Two school students show the way towards a kinder society

Last Thursday, I wanted to top up my ez-link card but struggled to walk to the MRT ticketing counter as I have issues that make mobility difficult.

Two O-level students from St Nicholas Girls’ School saw me struggling and helped me to the counter. One held my bag and the other, my hand. After that, they walked me back to the bus interchange, waited for the bus to arrive, then helped me get on the bus.

These two girls show the way towards building a caring, gracious and kind society.

Raymond Anthony Fernando

