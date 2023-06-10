Forum: Turf Club working with stakeholders to tackle concerns, retain heritage

We understand the sentiments and concerns of the horse-racing community regarding the impending closure of the Singapore Turf Club, and thank Mr Wang Yongjie, Dr Michael Loh and Mr Ken Tan for their feedback and suggestions. (ST Forum, June 8 and 9).

The decision to close the racecourse was not an easy one and was made after careful consideration of the longer-term trends affecting horse racing in Singapore.

The Government made this decision because of the criticality of Singapore’s land use needs, including for public housing.

We announced that races would end on Oct 5, 2024, so as to give the community sufficient time to prepare for the cessation of horse racing, and to find new stables for their horses.

We have been meeting our stakeholders to understand their concerns, and to make it easier for everyone to manage this difficult transition.

We have made available support for the different members of the community – including owners, trainers, and staff of the Singapore Turf Club (STC).

Aside from retrenchment benefits and employment facilitation for STC employees, racehorse owners/trainers will receive support for the costs of horse maintenance and horse exportation.

We are extending employment facilitation, skills training and career counselling support to the employees of trainers.

In the coming weeks, we will continue to meet our stakeholders, and work with them on how else we can address their needs.

We very much appreciate the spectators and fans who have supported the horse-racing community and STC over the years. We cherish the rich history of the Turf Club and the racing community. We will work with the relevant government agencies and the horse-racing community to preserve this heritage.

As suggested by Mr Ken Tan and others, we will indeed ensure that the coming race days at the Singapore Turf Club are truly memorable, culminating in the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

Irene M.K. Lim

President and CEO

Singapore Turf Club