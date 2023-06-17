Forum: Turf Club well worth a visit before closure

I encourage all Singaporeans above 21 to visit Singapore Turf Club at least once before the last race on Oct 5, 2024 – but not for gambling purposes. They should be there to watch and admire the awesome power of the horses running during a race.

These racehorses are different from the horses in a zoo, which are tame and not as muscular. The racehorses are well-groomed, come in many colours and their coats are shiny.

There’s also the voice of the race commentator over the public address system detailing the progress of the race that makes any horse race thrilling.

I last visited the racecourse about 15 years ago and I still have fond memories of the place. I will definitely visit the club again before it is too late. Visitors can take the North-South MRT line to Kranji station and the club is just a walk away.

I think people will enjoy spending one weekend afternoon there with family or friends. Supporting the Singapore Turf Club will raise attendance, which will improve its entry fee collection.

Hopefully, the club will use part of the revenue for the welfare of the staff who will be retrenched.

Harry Ong Heng Poh