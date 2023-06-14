Forum: Try thanking the sweeper in the park

In her commentary, “The pain of feeling invisible in prosperous Singapore” (June 9), associate editor Chua Mui Hoong shared her experience showing her friend from Australia around Singapore.

Her friend would greet the migrant workers she saw, but some workers did not even realise someone was saying hello to them as they were unused to being greeted in a friendly manner.

I have similar experiences during my early-morning walks in Singapore Botanic Gardens. I come across migrant workers sweeping leaves off pavements who will sometimes stop sweeping when I pass by so that I can continue walking.

When I say “good morning” or “thank you” to them, they sometimes look puzzled as they do not know I am addressing them. But after eye contact is made and they realise I am talking to them, they give me a radiant smile. And that makes me really happy.

Kazuhiro Nishioka