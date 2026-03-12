Forum: Traffic data used to optimise network flow while prioritising safety

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

We thank Mr Yeo Eng Huat for sharing his observations and suggestions on the Green Link Determining (GLIDE) system ( Eliminate ‘dead time’ to improve traffic flow , Feb 24).

GLIDE uses real-time data collected through sensors embedded in the road to coordinate traffic signals within the network for efficiency optimisation. The system is designed to optimise traffic flow along corridors and across the wider network, rather than at individual junctions in isolation, so that overall traffic movement remains efficient.

Signalised timings can be adjusted to respond to localised junction demand, but this must be balanced against the need to maintain coordination across the wider corridor.

For example, at the Bukit Batok stretch cited, signals are coordinated to prioritise smoother flow towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 which experiences higher traffic volumes, while the lighter flow towards Bukit Batok West Avenue 7 receives proportionally shorter green time.

At times, drivers may encounter red lights even when there is no visible cross traffic. These intervals are necessary to allow a pedestrian crossing phase to be completed once it is activated. Such safeguards, including clearance buffers before the next phase begins, are integral to junction design and ensure that all road users can cross safely.

The Land Transport Authority regularly reviews coordination plans to reflect changing traffic patterns and to balance the competing needs of different road users. We will continue to monitor traffic conditions closely to optimise overall network performance.

Alvin Chia

Senior Group Director, Traffic and Road Operations

Land Transport Authority