Forum: Town councils and residents must aim for happier living spaces

I refer to the letter by Mr Brian Seah, “Town councils need to be more proactive to tackle estate problems before they worsen” (Jan 14).

Residents who take the trouble to give feedback or complain to town councils all want a better living environment. I agree with Mr Seah that having standard operating procedures or manuals, on matters such as training town council workers, would be helpful.

While we expect town councils to be proactive, we must, however, be fair to the hard-working staff on the ground who cannot possibly have eyes on every aspect of the estate. It is logistically impossible.

Hence, taking a reactive approach is to be expected of town councils. What is more important is whether action is taken to resolve complaints, and how quickly this is done.

I am happy to have moved into a new estate where the town council is very responsive and receptive to feedback, ideas and suggestions. I commend Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan, who makes an effort to ensure that town council staff act on residents’ feedback quickly.

Town councils and residents must have a shared purpose in wanting their estates to be cleaner and to be happier living spaces. To encourage them to take pride in their estate, I propose some kind of competition in maintenance among town councils to promote teamwork and better coordination within estates.

Bernard C.G. Law