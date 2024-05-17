Forum: Too easy for half-hearted employees to get MCs

As an employer, I have seen more medical certificates (MCs) issued based on teleconsultations (MOH to tighten rules on MCs after feedback on docs issuing them excessively or improperly, May 12).

These services are simple – make a call, have your consultation made in the comfort of your home or wherever you are and an MC can be issued just based on that video call. It is as easy as shopping online or ordering your food online.

There is no need to go for in-person clinic consultation, no need to step out of the house.

How does the doctor determine – based on that teleconsult – that the patient is so unwell, he deserves a two-day MC?

Simply requiring a person to give a verbal list of symptoms can lead to people abusing the system.

I agree it is time to curb this abuse. As employers, we are helpless as MCs are recognised even though we know the person may not be genuinely ill.

Dr Goh Jit Khong, in his letter “Employers and employees have role to play in curbing MC-taking behaviour” (May 13), encouraged employers to promote a positive work environment by offering gym memberships, for instance.

I do agree this is a good suggestion but, at the same time, the demands by employees seem to be never ending.

We already have many perks and benefits such as childcare benefits, flexi-work hours and work-from-home arrangements, but we have to admit that we may also be creating a lackadaisical attitude in this generation of workers.

Lucy Ng