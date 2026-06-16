Forum: Told only on arrival at flower show there was no walk-in entry

I was disappointed with the organisation of the recent Cj Hendry Flower Market event. My family and I arrived at 8am on June 14 for walk-in entry after learning that all registered timeslots on all days were fully booked, but that walk-ins were welcome.

We made sure to arrive early, one hour before opening. Yet upon arrival, we were informed that no walk-ins would be accepted for the entire day. Staff told us this update had been posted on Instagram.

This raises concerns about accountability and accessibility, particularly for seniors and others like myself who are not active on social media or are less technologically savvy. There was also no clear indication that attendees should monitor social media channels for last-minute changes to admission arrangements.

When we expressed our disappointment, one staff member responded dismissively and accused us of “abusing” staff, even though there were no raised voices or personal attacks. He then instructed a colleague to start filming us. Such conduct was unnecessarily confrontational.

Most troubling is that an event intended for flower lovers appears to have attracted scalpers seeking free flowers and resale opportunities, while genuine members of the public were turned away. Is this the direction we want Singapore to take – prioritising those who can navigate online systems and social media updates while excluding seniors and ordinary residents who simply wish to take part?

As Singapore strives to be an inclusive society, event organisers should ensure that communication channels and admission policies do not discriminate against less tech-savvy members of the community.

Thian Phek Mooi