Forum: Timer switches useful to prevent over-charging of batteries

I refer to the report “Three residents and one firefighter taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Punggol flat” (Oct 28).

The fire was most likely caused by the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle that was charging in the living room, preliminary findings showed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force has repeatedly reminded the public not to charge the batteries of such power-assisted mobility devices for an extended period of time or overnight.

To prevent such overcharging, it would be helpful to use a timer switch. Typically, a timer switch is plugged in between the wall socket – after checking that the socket is not overloaded – and the power plug of the device. The switch is designed to turn off the power supply according to the time set.

This way, the device will not be charged for an extended period of time. The power supply can be cut off automatically in the middle of the night, preventing any overheating during overnight charging.

The authorities could consider encouraging or even mandating the use of such timer switches during charging. Needy families can also be given help to buy these switches.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon