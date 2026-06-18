Forum: Time to tackle longstanding rubbish disposal behaviour

S enior columnist Tan Dawn Wei’s article “The rubbish chute problem in Singapore that won’t go away” (June 16) directly addresses a pet peeve I have had for years.

It is disheartening that after decades of nation-building, Singapore still grapples with basic waste disposal etiquette. This persistent challenge stems from two interconnected issues: a self-centred mindset and ignorance.

The self-centred trait shows up as convenience-seeking behaviour – some residents simply prioritise their own comfort over community well-being. This is compounded by a pervasive “not my job” attitude, where people assume it is solely the cleaner’s responsibility to manage their mess. Meanwhile, the ignorance is behavioural rather than intellectual. Many do not realise or choose not to see that leaving trash along common corridors is unhygienic and unneighbourly. They assume that because a cleaner will eventually clear it, the action is acceptable. This issue is not isolated to HDB estates; it is a nationwide blind spot.

If you do not know what you do not know, or if you refuse to see the wrong in your actions, you will simply keep repeating them. Because these entrenched habits are exceptionally difficult to break in adulthood, simply telling adults to stop littering will not work.

To achieve a true behavioural shift, we must target the problem at its root: early childhood education. Decades ago, the school curriculum included “moral instruction” lessons that explicitly taught social etiquette and civic responsibility.

Reintroducing a robust focus on civic virtues in early school years is vital. When children internalise these values, they become powerful ambassadors of change. They can gently call out or correct the adults in their lives, nudging parents and grandparents to set a better example.

For a First World country boasting world-class infrastructure, high-density living demands First World social graces. We should no longer be grappling with such basic civic shortcomings.

Cyril Seah Chen Chuan