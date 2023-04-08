Forum: Time to look at restraint-free care of elderly patients

My 84-year-old mother suffers from various chronic diseases and has been hospitalised due to a recurring heart condition. I visit her at Tan Tock Seng Hospital frequently and each time, I notice that nurses restrain the movements of some elderly patients by tying their hands to both sides of the bed rails.

It is an unpleasant and disturbing sight to see some of these patients looking agitated and despondent, and trying to free themselves.

I understand the need to restrain elderly patients in situations where they pose a risk to themselves and others, but I worry about the detrimental effects, such as muscle atrophy and other injuries. I also wonder how this affects the patient’s recovery.

The psychological impact on them is another concern. Being restrained could lead to anxiety, depression, feelings of helplessness and humiliation. My mother tells me that is how she feels. She is tied down every night after the family leaves to prevent her from scratching herself.

I am told that restraining patients, especially at night, helps them to rest better, but I fear my mother may not be able to reach the emergency call button should she have a heart attack in the middle of the night. Restraining her may be doing her more harm than good.

Are there better solutions for elderly patients other than the use of physical restraints? With Singapore’s ageing population, there is an urgent need to look at how to take better care of elderly patients.

Zoelyn Lim