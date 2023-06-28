Forum: Time to bring back car-free Sundays

The car-free Sundays in the civic area were put on hold when Covid-19 appeared.

During the last three years, certificate of entitlement premiums have increased significantly, making it more expensive to own cars. During this period, too, new MRT lines have been opened, new and better-designed buses put on the road and many new cycle paths constructed.

In other words, the alternatives to travelling by car have improved significantly. It is time to bring back the car-free Sundays for people to experience what it is like to live without a car for a day. They will be surprised to find that it is not all that bad.

Hopefully, this will augur well for future car-lite initiatives. In addition to the civic district, the car-free Sundays could be rotated among the town centres.

Gopinath Menon