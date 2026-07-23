Forum: Those at the end of life need greater compassion and care

Witnessing someone we care deeply about endure the final stages of life can be distressing, often prompting existential questions about suffering, dignity and the meaning of life.

The recent Forum letter “Time to discuss what dignity at the end of life means” (July 15) raises important questions about autonomy and compassion while also, implicitly, rekindling conversations on society’s acceptance of euthanasia.

Although euthanasia upholds personal choice and values, it is not entirely a private decision. Its nature requires the participation of a physician. Its implications, therefore, extend beyond the individual to the practice of medicine, and society as a whole.

Medicine has long been grounded in the commitment to heal and to relieve suffering when cure is no longer possible. If euthanasia becomes accepted as a form of medical care, it reshapes the very meaning and purpose of medicine.

Although palliative care has made remarkable advances, some symptoms remain difficult to alleviate. Yet, this is precisely what drives continued innovation in palliative medicine. Had euthanasia been an accepted response to suffering much earlier, the impetus to pursue better symptom control and more compassionate and holistic models of care might have been blunted. If suffering is the problem, the response must always be better care, not ending life.

The notion of dying with dignity through euthanasia is predicated on the exercise of autonomous choice. However, such a view may unintentionally imply that those who cannot exercise such agency, such as people living with dementia or intellectual disabilities, possess diminished dignity.

In countries where euthanasia is legal, more people with early dementia have sought assisted death because they fear that living with progressive dementia is itself undignified. Perhaps, we need a broader understanding of dignity; one rooted not merely in autonomy but in the inherent worth of every person, and expressed through the virtues of courage, compassion, fidelity and other-centredness in patients, families and caregivers.

As a doctor who has cared for patients approaching the end of life, I have witnessed moments of remarkable grace and reconciliation. These are often when love and gratitude are expressed, forgiveness is offered and relationships are healed. Rather than hastening death, may we continue to affirm the intrinsic dignity of every human life by accompanying those who suffer with ever greater compassion, presence and care.

Philip Yap Lin Kiat

Chairman

Dementia Singapore