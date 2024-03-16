Forum: Those at bottom need help to lead decent lives

Forum writer Tristan Gwee cautioned against over-reliance on the Government (Guard against over-reliance on the state, March 14).

But I applaud the Government’s efforts to help Singaporeans (Support measures in Budget 2024 not meant to increase S’poreans’ reliance on Government: DPM Heng, March 11).

Singapore is a competitive society. Suppose every Singaporean is in a race. Regardless of how fast everybody is running, someone will come in first and another person will come in last.

If we translate the race as one based on income, someone will be at the top of the income ladder while another person will be at the bottom. For the person who ends up at the bottom, it may not be due to a lack of trying.

With the current structure of Singapore society, someone will inevitably be at the bottom. This is where the Singapore Government comes in to help this person to live a dignified, decent life.

This is what an inclusive society is about.

Tommy Wong Sai Wai (Dr)