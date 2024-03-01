Forum: There are other professions as important as nursing too

Updated
Mar 01, 2024, 05:01 AM
Published
Mar 01, 2024, 05:00 AM

By offering a special scheme to retain nurses (About 29,000 nurses to get up to $100,000 in payouts under new retention scheme, Feb 20), are we implying that other jobs are less important?

We should not be doing so much for nurses just to retain them.

They have already been given pay revisions and bonuses.

We must not forget our teachers, who are responsible for guiding and moulding our youngsters to be good and responsible citizens to serve our nation.

They have an equally important role as nurses, if not more so.

Public transport workers are equally important too, as the economy can be crippled if there is a shortage of them.

Harry Ong Heng Poh

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top