Forum: There are other professions as important as nursing too

By offering a special scheme to retain nurses (About 29,000 nurses to get up to $100,000 in payouts under new retention scheme, Feb 20), are we implying that other jobs are less important?

We should not be doing so much for nurses just to retain them.

They have already been given pay revisions and bonuses.

We must not forget our teachers, who are responsible for guiding and moulding our youngsters to be good and responsible citizens to serve our nation.

They have an equally important role as nurses, if not more so.

Public transport workers are equally important too, as the economy can be crippled if there is a shortage of them.

Harry Ong Heng Poh