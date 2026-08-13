Forum: The Kallang will host live screenings of ASEAN Championship semi-finals

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We thank Ryan Goh for his letter and share his pride in the Lions’ achievement (“Let the National Stadium be the home of the Lions when it matters most”, Aug 11).

Like many Singaporeans, we would have loved to see the team play this important match at the National Stadium, and we understand the disappointment of fans who had hoped to be there to support them.

Restoring the National Stadium for an international football match following the National Day Parade is a process that takes about 2½ weeks from start to finish.

The first phase involves the safe dismantling of the extensive infrastructure and staging installed for the National Day Parade, a key priority event. The second phase involves the installation of the stadium pitch. This includes laying a new natural grass pitch, allowing the turf sufficient time to acclimatise and conducting assessments to ensure it meets the standards required for competitive international football.

These steps are important to ensure both player safety and match quality.

While we are unable to host these matches at the National Stadium, we are heartened to hear that many fans still want a place to gather and cheer on the Lions together. We will be hosting live public screenings of the semi-final matches at Kallang Wave Mall Atrium on Aug 15 and Aug 18. We look forward to welcoming Singaporeans coming together to rally behind our Lions.

Yazed Osman

Group Head, Events & Placemaking and Place Management

The Kallang Group