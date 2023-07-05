Forum: Test your home circuit breaker, which comes in different models

We refer to Mr Alan Kiat-Leng Lee’s letter “Unsure if circuit breaker in flat meets requirement” (June 22).

Residual current circuit breakers (RCCBs) used to be known as earth leakage circuit breakers. Both serve the same purpose of preventing an electric shock by cutting off the electricity supply immediately when electrical current leakages are detected.

Since July 1985, all new homes have been required to have RCCBs installed. For residential premises built before 1985, most would have undergone renovations and had an RCCB installed.

There are various models of RCCBs in use today. They are typically installed in the distribution board box, usually located near the doorway or sometimes in the storeroom or bomb shelter of homes.

All RCCBs have a “Test” button, which may also be indicated as “T”. This button may also vary in shape and colour.

Home owners can test their RCCBs by pressing the “Test” button, as outlined in the steps here: www.go.gov.sg/rccb-safety

To assist owners of HDB flats, the Housing and Development Board is installing RCCBs in one- and two-room flats completed before July 1985 that do not have these devices. The cost of installation is fully funded by the Government.

For three-room and larger flats completed before 1985 that do not have RCCBs, the Government will subsidise up to 95 per cent of the cost of RCCB installation for Singapore citizens.

HDB is progressively writing to home owners to arrange for a visit to their flat to discuss the work required. These home owners do not need to engage their own licensed electrical worker to do the installation. We advise them to wait for HDB’s letter, which they should receive by end-July 2023, and which will include helplines. HDB will also work with grassroots leaders to help home owners such as the elderly.

We thank Mr Lee for his query, which we have since responded to, and for the opportunity to share more about RCCBs. Home owners can e-mail the Energy Market Authority at ema_enquiry@ema.gov.sg or visit www.ema.gov.sg/RCCB_Requirement.aspx for more information. HDB home owners who require more information can call the HDB branch service line at 1800-225-5432.

Yeo Cheng Hee

Director, Inspectorate Department

Energy Market Authority

Lawrence Pak

Director, Construction Productivity, Mechanical & Electrical Department

Housing and Development Board