Forum: Teens today don’t know enough about current affairs

Recently, I have been noticing that my peers lack knowledge of ongoing issues taking place in the world such as the Israel-Palestine war, and the situations in Myanmar, Sudan and Yemen.

We cannot just sit back and be oblivious to what is happening in our world. Even if we are not experiencing such conflicts, we should at least be aware of them and try to learn about them.

Keeping up with current affairs allows us to not only sharpen our critical thinking skills but also see how these events can shape our society.

Enya Soo, 16

Secondary 4