Forum: Teaching young people to strengthen ties may get them to start own families

In “Why financial incentives alone aren’t encouraging more births” (Sept 14), writer Amy Lim identifies one of the reasons behind people not having children as intense status competition.

One of her suggestions is to highlight the benefits of a fulfilling family life, and I couldn’t agree more. Having more positive narratives surrounding family life would likely seed in the younger generation aspirations for setting up their own families.

However, I would also add that just as important is to give the youth of today skills to enhance their familial relationships.

A survey we conducted as part of our community youth movement, FamChamps, revealed that these young people felt the top factor in building strong families in Singapore is to teach children from young to love their family (54 per cent). The second factor is to equip parents to raise their children well (22 per cent).

Additionally, a whopping 92 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “I believe that family is important”.

The survey was conducted with about 5,000 secondary school students during 2020-2023.

A separate poll of 386 people aged from 12 to 25 found that 73 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with the statement “I have a part to play in strengthening my family relationships”.

These findings suggest that today’s youth see that the answer lies in building up family ties. They also reveal a keenness in our youth to rise up and take ownership of their own familial well-being.

But desires and intentions are not enough. Our youth will benefit from more intentional guidance and role-modelling on what healthy family relationships look like.

We should cultivate these pro-family aspirations in them, while teaching them to tackle the challenges of family life through healthy role-modelling and practical sessions.

Our Family Service Project gets young people to brainstorm and implement ideas on how to enhance family relationships in the digital age.

By giving young people the skills to enhance their familial relationships, we are sowing the seeds for their hopes and dreams for their own families tomorrow.

Delia Ng

Chief Executive Officer

Focus on the Family Singapore