Forum: Teachers’ salaries vary by qualification and experience

We thank Mr Tey Ngan Yan for sharing his views about salaries and job scope of flexi-adjunct and full-time teachers (Why are flexi-adjunct teachers paid more than full-time ones?, Dec 15).

We would like to clarify that flexi-adjunct teachers are remunerated according to payment tiers, which take into account several factors, including their demonstrated qualities and years of teaching experience.

Thus, a highly experienced retired teacher who takes up flexi-adjunct teaching could potentially earn a higher monthly salary than a full-time teacher with significantly fewer years of experience.

The flexi-adjunct scheme was designed to supplement our teaching force to help schools address short-term manpower needs. Flexi-adjunct teachers can be deployed for teaching and other duties such as co-curricular activities and general administrative work.

As Ms Adeline Tan observed in her letter “Unfair to compare flexi-adjunct teachers with regular teachers” (Dec 18), flexi-adjunct teachers are not eligible for bonuses and retention payments, both of which make up a significant proportion of the pay package for full-time teachers.

We appreciate the dedication of our flexi-adjunct teachers, who support our schools and full-time teachers by continuing to lend their years of experience and expertise to the education service.

We are also committed to ensuring that full-time teachers are remunerated competitively, and that they enjoy opportunities to undergo professional development throughout their careers. As highlighted in the reply “Regular reviews by MOE ensure teachers’ salaries are competitive” (Dec 8), teachers’ salaries were raised by 5 to 10 per cent in October 2022.

The Ministry of Education will continue to periodically review the remuneration of all our schemes of service to ensure that we can continue to attract and retain good educators who find it meaningful and rewarding to nurture our next generation.

James Wong

Deputy Secretary (Services) and HR Group Director

Ministry of Education