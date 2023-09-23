Forum: Teacher, not artificial intelligence, should be in driver’s seat for classroom learning

I refer to the article “Schools boost learning experience by using AI, innovative spaces” (Sept 21).

In promoting self-directed learning, technology should remain a tool that provides a baseline for the student to discover his competence level. The Ministry of Education must be intentional in ensuring that the use of artificial intelligence tools, such as the Adaptive Learning System for Mathematics, does the baseline work that is subsumed under the professional practice of the teacher.

Professional practice in pedagogy should remain informed by teacher identity rather than technological instructional design.

The mental skills that help a student in self-directed learning are typically called executive functions. Such skills are too interactive and fluid to be defined by algorithms. They require the professional practice of a teacher to create a conducive environment for needs in executive functions to be expressed and addressed.

Besides, the learning journey must train the student to be able to advocate his learning needs independently. The teacher, in forging a relationship with the students, devises the strategies for the students to learn to advocate for themselves. This cannot be achieved by technology alone.

The identity of a teacher as an influential figure must be honoured for students to learn to respect authority. Coupled with being a trained professional, the teacher, not artificial intelligence, should be in the driver’s seat for classroom learning.

Lai Yew Chan