Forum: Taxis and private-hire vehicles must provide child seats at no cost

A video capturing an argument between a private-hire vehicle driver and a passenger over a $2 surcharge for the use of a child booster seat has been circulating online.

The law requires that children below the height of 1.35m need to be secured in a booster seat when travelling in a vehicle. However, an exemption is granted to taxis due to the impracticality of accommodating seats for children of all sizes in public service vehicles.

Grab and other ride-hailing companies have introduced additional services that allow customers to book rides equipped with booster seats, but at extra cost.

This goes against Singapore’s efforts to create a pro-family environment. Parents should not have to bear extra charges for their transportation needs.

It is unfair to make parents who prioritise their children’s safety while commuting pay more.

The Government should make it mandatory for all taxis and private-hire vehicles to provide parents with child booster seats without having to incur additional costs.

This would be aligned with Singapore’s vision of becoming a family-friendly nation, where the needs of families are prioritised and supported.

Winnie Lim