Forum: Tap older workers’ wealth of experience

I echo the view of the writer of the commentary “Is work after 65 a 9am-to-1pm gig?” (Dec 5) that more could be done to improve the employment situation of older workers in Singapore.

A lot of the inflexibility can be attributed to ingrained ageist human resources practices and mindsets of employers. It is disheartening to read that the majority of the seniors who are working are employed in low-income jobs.

Why are seniors not gainfully employed in jobs that require more skills, experience, compassion, patience, creativity and other qualities that come with years in the labour market?

How do we unlock the longevity dividend and gain the best from seniors’ experience and talents?

Surely there is a need for these workers in our tight labour market.

A super-aged society also presents opportunities in creating a silver economy, which would not be possible if most seniors are unwilling to spend because they do not have a regular income.

The Government should consider removing the mandatory retirement age. Workers should be able to decide to continue working and not be forced to accept the shorter end of the stick by way of re-employment.

The recent documentary Live To 100: Secrets Of The Blue Zones touched on how a purpose-driven life is an essential ingredient for longevity.

If we truly wished for seniors to age well, with meaning and purpose, we need to create the opportunities and remove the barriers that impede lifelong employment and learning.

Tristan Gwee