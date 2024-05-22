Forum: Take urgent steps before there are too many home intrusions by wildlife

My family and I woke up a few days ago to the horrifying sight of all our koi and goldfish killed by otters. It wasn’t the first such incident in our estate as our friend who lives by the river has suffered attacks on fish three times before.

As otters are extremely protective of their young, should we take action only when a curious toddler is attacked when approaching a baby otter?

That same afternoon, we also spotted a monkey on our wall. We have lived in the east for 33 years and this was our first time seeing one at our house.

For years, monkeys in the Bukit Timah and Clementi areas have been harassing our friends who live there. Bacterial infection, rabies and herpes B virus can be potentially spread through monkey bites.

Another worrying sight is the number of chickens wandering around the island and even on the grounds of hospitals. Having to cull them in the event of an avian flu outbreak will be a nightmare.

I hope the authorities will realise the price of giving people in Singapore the “kampung” feel. We cannot expect wild animals to live in an urban city state without consequences.

Urgent steps need to be taken before there are too many intrusions into homes or diseases that are difficult to contain are spread. With the Covid-19 pandemic fresh in our minds, I hope something will be done swiftly to address these issues.

Loh Chwee Im