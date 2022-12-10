Forum: Take steps to clean up food centres, so we can be proud of our hawker culture

I couldn’t agree more with Mr Wee Gim Leong’s observations and concerns (Many food centres are dirty due to lack of cleaners, Dec 3).

Cleaners used to clean the tables at food centres after they cleared patrons’ dishes. Now that patrons return their own dishes, cleaners no longer clean the tables as often as before.

While some patrons try their best to clean the tables after their meal, most do not bother at all. And we cannot rely on patrons cleaning the tables after their meals in the long run.

Many patrons also have a habit of leaving used tissue paper on hawker centre tables, which gets blown by wind onto the floor. The sight of dirty tissue paper all over the floor has become common in our hawker centres.

In addition, birds flit around scavenging for food, and swoop over patrons’ food now and then.

The National Environment Agency needs to mandate cleaning contractors to regularly and systematically clean all tables at a food centre a certain number of times every day.

It is time for both the public and the authorities to up their game and ensure the cleanliness of our hawker centres.

Let’s start with mandatory regular table cleaning, increased regulatory checks and a campaign to dispose of used tissue paper appropriately.

Only when it becomes a way of life for all to maintain the cleanliness of hawker centres can we be truly proud of our hawker culture being part of Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list.

Tan Chor Hoon